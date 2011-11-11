Robert ‘Bob’ McGovern, 1944-2011

Posted on November 11, 2011 | 3:29 p.m.

Goleta man is remembered for giving generously of himself and his time

Source: McGovern family

Robert “Bob” McGovern of Goleta died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. He was 67 years old.

His loving wife, daughter and family were with him.

McGovern was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 1944, and grew up in Milwaukee, Wis. He made his home in Santa Barbara in 1981, where he raised his daughter, Kelly.

McGovern worked for Eastman Kodak for more than 30 years as a field engineer. He married his wife, Jennifer Bigelow, in 1999.

McGovern enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, taking walks, fixing anything and traveling. He was on a spiritual path and touched many lives as a spiritual adviser and healer. McGovern truly loved and embraced life fully, and saw only the very best in people.

He gave generously of himself and his time, always sharing his deadpan humor, optimism, wisdom and compassion. His warmth, open heart, smile and loving presence were constant and uplifting.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer of Goleta, his daughter, Kelly Flores of Santa Barbara, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry, Ken and Pat McGovern, and his sisters, Kathy McGovern, Lois Huff, Barbara Jacobs and Maureen Cerney.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara. Contributions in honor of McGovern can be made to your favorite charity, especially those that serve children.