Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Salutes Military Veterans with Parade Along State Street

Downtown procession kicks off a weekend of local events in commemoration of Veterans Day

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 11, 2011 | 11:22 p.m.

Hundreds of people lined State Street in Santa Barbara on Friday to cheer on service members and veterans during the Veterans Day Parade, which kicked off a weekend of events.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The 16th Annual Pierre Claeyssens Military Ball at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on Saturday is sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans’ Museum & Library and the Santa Barbara Navy League. Louis Zamperini, a World War II bombardier and former prisoner of war, will be the keynote speaker.

Zamperini, now 94, is a former U.S. Olympic athlete whose B-24 was shot down in the South Pacific in 1943. He and two crew mates were the only survivors, and the trio floated for 47 days in two rafts without food or water. They eventually were captured by Japanese armed forces and imprisoned for two years in Japanese POW camps.

On Sunday and Monday, the officers and crew of the USS Milius (DDG 69) will host free public tours of the Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS guided-missile destroyer, which arrived in Santa Barbara on Thursday. Reservations can be made at Sea Landing, 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd., or by calling Sea Landing at 805.963.3564.

Sailors will spend time in the city doing a beach cleanup, and play local first responders in a basketball tournament. Teams will include the U.S. Forest Service, the Navy, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Breakers minor league basketball team.

The basketball tournament will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, 632 E. Canon Perdido. The public is invited to come out to cheer on their favorite team. It is a free event.

The Milius crew will also be attending Saturday’s Military Ball.

Los Padres National Forest is offering a “Fee Free” weekend through Sunday in honor of Veterans Day. A National Forest Adventure Pass will not be required for visitors recreating this weekend in all areas of the Los Padres except for the Santa Barbara Ranger District’s Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where an Adventure Pass will still be required.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 