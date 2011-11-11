Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

All Aboard the South Coast Railroad Museum’s Candy Cane Train

Miniature train runs Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, and the 'Toy Trains and Teddy Bears!' display opens Nov. 25

By Gary Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | November 11, 2011 | 1:33 p.m.

Reindeers Emma and Rachel Tracy of Santa Barbara dress for the occasion.
“Rein-dears” Emma and Rachel Tracy of Santa Barbara dress for the occasion. (Lori Roper photo)

The 19th annual Candy Cane Train, a year-end event at the South Coast Railroad Museum, will be held daily from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 24 (except Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 when the museum will be closed). Hours for the event are 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays. To take part in all Candy Cane Train activities, attendees are urged to arrive before 3:30 p.m.

Event tickets are $4 (adult or child). Ticket-holders each receive a ride on the museum’s festively decorated miniature train, a candy cane, and holiday favors, plus a coupon good for a future ride on the museum train.

Additional Candy Cane train rides will be available for $1.50 each (all miniature-train riders must meet the 34-inch minimum height requirement). Advance purchases (available only through the museum’s online store) earn buyers an extra train ride with each ticket. Click here to book your ticket.

Event attendees will also be able to view the museum’s festive holiday display “Toy Trains and Teddy Bears!” that also opens Nov. 25.

Tickets will be available at the museum during event hours. Admission to the railroad museum is by donation; a $1 donation is suggested for adult visitors.

The South Coast Railroad Museum is located at the historic Goleta Depot, 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta (take Los Carneros Road). For more information, call the museum office at 805.964.3540.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

 
