Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:14 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Selling a House — Then (1955) and Now (2012)

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | November 11, 2012 | 10:14 p.m.

I was not involved in buying the first house I ever owned. I was in the Army at the time, stationed in Austria while it was still an occupied country after World War II. My wife had been evicted from the apartment she was living in because she had just had our first child and there was a no-children policy. (Even a newborn baby?)

A few years after I was discharged, we decided to sell that house (in North Hollywood) and move into a brand-new tract house in Canoga Park. We put the North Hollywood house on the market, and in due time got a buyer and found ourselves at a real estate office signing the final papers.

You may find this hard to believe, but back then — this was around 1955 — we had to sign not more than six or seven documents. That was it.

Fast forward to 2012, and we are now selling another house. This time — and we aren’t even close to the final closing yet — we have already signed well more than 30 documents and initialed them in about 40 more places. They range from attesting that we are U.S. citizens and that the property will be sold to U.S. citizens, to one that attests that the house is not subject to any federal prison being built nearby within the next 99 years, to another that certifies that we have received various copies of other equally arcane documents.

OK, perhaps I am exaggerating, but not much.

In our case, the house needed some minor repairs, and they needed to be done before the bank would agree to lend the buyer the money. I was unwilling to pay for the repairs, but the buyer agreed to do so.

Now here’s the thing. I am still the legal owner of the house. I need to be assured that any work that is done to the house — especially in my absence — is done in a professional and workmanlike manner. Perhaps more important, I do not want to be responsible for any injuries to people working on my property or any damage they may cause while doing their repairs.

I asked about some sort of disclaimer that would protect my interests in this situation. Interestingly, despite all the reams of bureaucratic paperwork that I have been required to sign so far — including the guarantee that there are no plans for a federal prison to be built on the next block — there did not seem to be any provision (much less any concern) for my protection in this case. I also asked about who would inspect the repairs after the work was done to guarantee that it was complete and done properly.

Guess what? I was blithely informed that, “In this town, the people who do the work are responsible for inspecting it afterward.” Excuse me? How many times have you had the contractor who did the work, perform the final inspection and report that it was not done properly or is incomplete? Have you ever heard the phrase “conflict of interest”? A conflict of interest occurs when you ask a contractor to inspect his own work.

Maybe we need another form to sign.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not reflect the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 