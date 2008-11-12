Alleged Leader of Prostitution Ring Arrested After 10 Years On the Run

Susan Mangan, who had eluded authorities since 1998, was found living in Oakland under several aliases.

Santa Barbara police detectives on Tuesday arrested a 58-year-old woman who had been wanted for 10 years on suspicion of helping run a local prostitution ring.

Susan Mangan had eluded authorities since 1998, but this summer was found living in Oakland under several aliases, said Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department

The investigation began in Santa Barbara in 1998, when officers responded to a call of a home invasion robbery. As the investigation unfolded, the home was identified as a house of prostitution.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mangan on charges of pimping, pandering and keeping a house of ill fame. She fled the city and had been on the run since, Duarte said.

Over the years, the department and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office continued to investigate the case, but to no avail.

This summer, though, authorities learned she was living on the 700 block of 43rd Street in Oakland.

Detectives updated the warrant issued in 1998 for Mangan, setting bail at $2 million. Santa Barbara police detectives went to Oakland and took Mangan into custody about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Mangan was transported back to Santa Barbara and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. The investigation is continuing on a possible charges of identity theft.