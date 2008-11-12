Attorney Seana Thomas Joins Law Practice of Hall, Hieatt & Connely

Attorney Seana Thomas has joined the law practice of Hall, Hieatt & Connely, according to Clayton Hall, a partner in the firm.

Thomas will anchor the expanded Santa Barbara office with the support of veteran trial attorney Paul Kremser, who is in an “of counsel” capacity to the firm.

“I am pleased to be joining such a fine group of lawyers, including Paul Kremser, whom I have known and admired since my college days when I worked as his legal assistant as I prepared to attend law school,” Thomas said. “I am looking forward to once again handling the defense of medical malpractice and medical product liability cases, as well as continuing my practice representing large retailers in premises liability, food product liability and contract cases, and assisting in the defense of cases on behalf of school districts and matters involving a wide variety of insurance and private civil defense clients.

“We also will be emphasizing the representation of employers in employment litigation matters in Santa Barbara, Ventura and throughout Southern California.”

A graduate of UCSB, Thomas graduated magna cum laude from the Santa Barbara College of Law in December 1987 and was admitted to practice in June 1988. She has been the recipient of the American Jurisprudence Awards in torts, contracts, criminal law, civil procedure, real property, evidence, constitutional law and criminal procedure. Additionally, she has received the Bancroft-Whitney Hornbook Awards, 1985-88, and the Corpus Juris Secundum Awards, 1985-88.

Before joining Hall, Hieatt & Connely, Thomas was a partner in Hillsinger & Costanzo and had her own civil trial practice. She is a founding barrister of the Santa Barbara Inns of Court, has served as a director of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and is past editor of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association legal journal, The Santa Barbara Lawyer (formerly The Quibbler).

Hall, Hieatt & Connely prides itself on providing high-quality, cost-effective legal representation and has a strong foundation representing public agencies, corporations and individuals in all fields, including medicine, law and insurance. Its core client base is in Central California, stretching from Ventura to King City.

The Santa Barbara office of Hall, Hieatt & Connely, LLP is at 311 E. Carrillo St., Suite A, and can be contacted at 805.965.7900 or by e-mailing [email protected] The San Luis Obispo office is at 1319 Marsh St. and can be contacted at 805.544.3830 or by emailing [email protected]

Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.