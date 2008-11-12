Coming to a School Theater Near You ...
By Barbara Keyani | November 12, 2008 | 9:50 p.m.
» Santa Barbara High School’s performance of A Village Fable continues at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
» Dos Pueblos High School will present Friedrich Durrenmatt’s The Visit
at 7 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 20-21.
» San Marcos High School will perform The Comedy of Errors at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
» Santa Barbara Junior High School’s fall play will be Inherit the Wind at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-22.
» Goleta Valley Junior High will present Got Broadway? at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23.
Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.
