Let the Great Southern California ShakeOut Rock Your Thursday

Millions of people across Southern California will be participating in the biggest earthquake preparedness drill in the region at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Called “The Great Southern California ShakeOut,” the drill is an effort to teach and prepare residents of the region on what happens and what to do in the event of “The Big One.”

The event is a huge collaboration, with organizers such as the U.S. Geological Survey , the Southern California Earthquake Center and the California Institute of Design, to name a few. Supporters include school districts, business organizations and local governments across Southern California.

Participants will practice the ever-important “drop, cover and hold” maneuver when the “earthquake” strikes Thursday morning.

According to ShakeOut’s Web site, earthquake preparedness drills, such as fire drills, are essential to reacting to and surviving seismic events. Although the Santa Barbara area is less known for earthquakes than Los Angeles and other points south, the temblors do happen. Santa Barbara had a minor one about a week ago.

“Most earthquakes have a sharp jolt a few seconds before the strong shaking, and we need to drop, cover, hold on immediately when we feel the jolt,” the Web site says. “By practicing, we will act quickly, rather than waiting to see if the earthquake will be large. If it is, it may be too late to protect yourself.”

Click here for more information on The Great Southern California ShakeOut.