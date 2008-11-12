Local Kids Find ‘Forever Families’ During National Adoption Month

At 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20, local children who are dependents of the court will legally be adopted by their foster families at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court in Santa Maria according to Julie Nicola, Court Clerk. The afternoon will be devoted to this as well as the celebration of other recently finalized adoptions as the judge performs a martial-like ceremony uniting the children with their newfound forever families with a celebratory reception to follow.

The Nattell family of Santa Maria will be in attendance as they celebrate the addition of their two new family members. After trying for years to have a child of their own, Becky and Michael Nattell decided to become foster parents with the Family Care Network in 2005.

The day their first foster son entered the Nattells home, Becky found out she was pregnant. Having a big family was always a dream of the Nattells, so they happily adopted their first foster child and plan to adopt two more Nov. 20. When asked why she chose to adopt, Becky said, “There are so many [kids] that need a mom and dad that don’t have one, it just made sense to me. I wanted to have one biological child of my own, but after that, having kids was my goal … I didn’t care where they came from.”

Becky said their initial research into the adoption process through adoption agencies proved to be costly and complicated, so they turned to the Family Care Network. “When I looked into [foster care], everything fell into place perfectly,” she said. The Nattells now have two daughters, two sons and a foster son.

Becky says adopting children from foster care is rewarding because foster children appreciate so many of the things others take for granted, such as family outings, time with Dad and being able to show off their new family through school projects.

The Nattells have watched their children transition from uncertainty to security. “[Our foster son] had been through 14 foster homes before ours and used to go to his room and pack his stuff and say, ‘It’s time for me to go.’ He went through stages of testing me by acting out every month, then every two [months]. When we knew we could officially adopt him and explained to him that he wasn’t going anywhere, [this behavior] just kind of went away.”

There is an overwhelming need in Santa Barbara County for individuals and families to affect the life of a child by becoming foster parents. Foster parents can be married or single, work full-time or stay at home, have children of their own or not. Excellent tax-exempt monetary compensation is provided to meet the needs of the child and family.

Foster parents serving Santa Barbara County are available for interviews, as are various other staff members with the Family Care Network. To learn more, click here or call the Family Care Network at 805.781.3535.

Lauren Burleson is public relations and event coordinator for Family Care Network Inc.