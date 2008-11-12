Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:27 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Men’s Soccer: Five Second-Half Goals Fuel 7-1 Vaquero Rout

Mark Knight nets two goals, two assists and sets career goal mark with 55.

By Dave Loveton | November 12, 2008 | 8:38 a.m.

Mark Knight continued his torrid scoring streak with two goals and two assists Tuesday night, leading the No. 6 Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 7-1 rout of Canyons at La Playa Stadium.

Knight tallied his 26th and 27th goals to take over the No. 1 spot in career goals with 55. He had a state-best 28 goals last year. The sophomore from Woking, England, has eight goals in his last three games.

Stuart Kirk recorded his first hat trick for the Vaqueros (17-4, 12-1), and Danny Molineaux had a pair of goals. Kirk is a freshman from Cardiff, Wales, while Molineaux is a first-year player from London.

It marked the second time this year that the Vaqueros have scored five second-half goals against Canyons. On Oct. 17, they tallied five goals in a 19-minute stretch. On Tuesday, they outdid themselves with five scores in 18 minutes.

The win was the 10th straight and 12th in the last 13 games for the Vaqueros, who clinched the WSC title last Friday. They’ve outscored their opponents 44-5 during the win streak.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We’re playing attractive soccer. When the boys start going forward and turning it on, they want to play for each other.”

Knight opened things up in the 32nd minute on an assist from Craig Davies. After Canyons scored on a penalty kick, Molineaux made it 2-1 with a goal in the 40th minute on an assist from Kirk.

Kirk scored in the 49th and 54th minutes on assists from Knight, followed by three goals in six minutes by Molineaux (61st), Knight (66th) and Kirk (67th, penalty kick).

Tuesday was the final regular-season home appearance for the Vaqueros, who are 10-1 at home this season and 16-1 in their last 17 at La Playa Stadium.

SBCC completes the regular season at Hancock at 3 p.m. Friday and will open the playoffs on Nov. 22 at home.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

