Deceased Male Found Inside Vehicle at Gaviota Rest Area

An autopsy on the Buellton man shows no sign of foul play

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has completed an autopsy on a deceased male found Wednesday morning inside a vehicle at the Gaviota rest area on the northbound side of Highway 101.

The deceased male has been identified as Richard Dean Harvey, 53, of Buellton.

Drew Sugars, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said Thursday that the autopsy did not reveal signs of foul play, but that a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Sugars said toxicology tests also will be conducted and may yield more information, but results are not expected for several weeks.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4100 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

