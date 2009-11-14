Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Donna Eyman: Workers’ Comp Insurance Bureau Recommends Rate Hike

The 22.8 percent increase would affect policies written or renewed after Jan. 1, 2010

By Donna Eyman | November 14, 2009 | 8:59 p.m.

The Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau of California, or WCIRB, has recommended a 22.8 percent increase for policies written or renewed after Jan. 1, 2010.

Donna Eyman
Donna Eyman

State Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner opposes the proposed rate increase, saying that California employers simply can’t afford the increase given the weakness of the economy and the state’s high unemployment rate.

“This effectively would be a tax on every employer in the state of California to cover the cost of workers’ compensation insurance,” Poizner said. “As rates go up, it will definitely make our unemployment grow worse.”

California’s unemployment rate was 12.2 percent, according to September figures.

Workers’ compensation rates have fallen by more than half in the past six years. Poizner suggests that insurance carriers focus on improving the efficiency of their operations and cutting claims handling and medical costs rather than raising rates.

The WCIRB came up with its recommended increase after reviewing the costs of handling accident claims in the 12 months before June 30. It also focused on a potential effect of changes in statistical reporting and two cases pending before the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

Poizner’s recommendation not to increase rates is not binding, but many insurance companies generally follow the commissioner’s lead.

— Donna Eyman represents Eyman Parker Insurance Brokers Inc. and James G. Parker Insurance Associates Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 