Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 

Landscaping, Irrigation Project Under Way at Highway Interchanges

Improvements are in the works along Highway 101 and State Route 150

By Jim Shivers | November 12, 2009 | 5:32 p.m.

A project is under way to improve erosion control, reduce stormwater pollution, create new vegetation and rehabilitate irrigation systems at various interchanges along Highway 101 and State Route 150 in southern Santa Barbara County and Carpinteria.

The project includes the removal of the invasive ice plant in selected locations. Trees that are dead or decaying will be replaced to ensure the continuity of landscape along the corridor. After consultation with the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioners Office, it’s anticipated that only six Monterey pine trees will be removed, which is far less than originally planned.

Caltrans’ goal is to preserve as much of the landscaping as possible while working to maintain the environment by preventing erosion and pollution in the area. Work on the project is expected to occur 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Much of the replacement planting will be drought tolerant and adaptable to Santa Barbara County. The plants will aid in weed suppression and slope stabilization/erosion control.

The contractor for the $1.6 million project is American West Landscape Inc. of Chino. The project should be completed by the end of 2010 and will include a three-year plant establishment period.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans, District 5.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 