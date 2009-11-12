Letter to Editor: Vacant Government Positions
By Kevin O'Connor | November 12, 2009 | 12:46 p.m.
The government has a game it plays with the hard-working taxpayers, and it’s called vacant positions. This is a way to take more money and pretend it might need it for phony positions in the future. This is stealing from the taxpayers and padding its budget.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.