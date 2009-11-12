Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Mark Brickley: Taylor-Made Country Music Awards

Teen sensation Taylor Swift takes center stage and top honors, winning Entertainer of the Year and other awards

By Mark Brickley, Noozhawk Contributor | November 12, 2009 | 11:03 p.m.

Completing her meteoric rise to the top of the Billboard charts, 19-year-old country-music singer Taylor Swift was named Entertainer of the Year during Wednesday night’s Country Music Awards broadcast on ABC.

To receive the CMA’s top award, an artist not only must sell millions of albums but also have that “it” factor. Swift appears mature beyond her years and has built a strong buzz. Her recipe for success has included her unique songwriting ability, constant touring, strong Facebook following and Twitter blogging.

Swift opened the live broadcast with a dazzling, tightly choreographed — perhaps over the top — rendition of “Always and Forever,” a mega hit from her album “Fearless,” named CMA Album of the Year.

Swift thanked her fans, and said the songs were like reading her diary. Later she played an acoustic version of “Fifteen” as dozens of teenage girls swayed to the sing-along lyrics: “When you’re 15 / someone tells you they love you / you’ve got to believe them / but don’t forget to look before you fall.”

She also was named Female Vocalist of the Year, which she won over established stars such as Reba McEntire, Martina McBride and Faith Hill, proving it’s tough to face a teen with the talent and fan base of Swift.

The annual CMAs usually showcase stratospheric vocal performances by many of country music’s biggest stars. Occasionally, viewers are presented with the uncomfortable blemishes of poorly rehearsed songs or missed notes. Kenny Chesney proved that Wednesday night by singing out of tune and failing to reach the high solo notes of “I’m Alive” with duet partner Dave Matthews.

Perhaps the biggest nonsurprise was black crossover artist Darius Rucker receiving the New Artist Award. Rucker proved he can flat-out sing and entertain, performing his hit “Alright.” Maybe his success will encourage the country-music industry to sign new black and Latino artists.

Brad Paisley and co-emcee Carrie Underwood were easy on the eyes and employed cool, self-deprecating humor to keep the audience entertained. They even brought up Little Jimmy Dickens of the Grand Ole Opry to help parody Kanye West’s horrific MTV award show antics.

As artists, Paisley and Underwood could learn from each other’s strengths. Paisley’s flawless guitar prowess was highlighted during “Welcome to the Future.” But his voice lacks both definition and emotion. There are few in the business who can approach Underwood’s vocal range and purity. Her voice is as brilliant as a multifaceted gemstone. She proved that as she changed costumes yet again to sing “Casanova Cowboy.” Unfortunately, Underwood’s musical mix appears headed to a Las Vegas showroom. She could use some of Paisley’s songwriting gems.

Lady Antebellum was named the top CMA Vocal Group. They played to sold-out crowds at the 2009 Paso Robles Mid-State Fair. Antebellum recognized the talents of duo Brooks & Dunn, who have announced that their long musical partnership is ending. Look for a Brooks & Dunn reunion tour down the line.

Other satisfying CMA performances included Tim McGraw’s satirical “Southern Boys” and Keith Urban’s country-rock ballad “Till Summer Comes Around.”

In the end, Taylor had the last laugh. She took a not-so-subtle swipe at West, saying, “Thanks to everyone in the entire room for not running up on the stage tonight.”

Noozhawk contributor Mark Brickley is a freelance writer in Carpinteria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 