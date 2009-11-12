Memorial Services Planned for Marcos Arredondo

An open casket service and rosary will be Thursday, with a funeral Mass and burial services on Friday

Memorial services are planned for Thursday and Friday this week for Marcos Arredondo, the San Marcos High School graduate who died Sunday in a head-on collision on Highway 101.

Arredondo, 18, and Macrina Ocampo, 58, both of Goleta, were killed when their car was struck by a wrong-way vehicle.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, an open casket service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on the Mesa, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, followed by a rosary at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross, followed by burial services at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Karina and Yessika, Arredondo’s younger sisters who also were involved in the collision, are reportedly still in the intensive care unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The San Marcos High School football team, which Marcos played for as a varsity wide receiver, will have his initials on their helmets for Friday night’s home game.

