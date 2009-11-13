Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Westmont to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Tea Fire

The college has had to rebuild from the devastation of the blaze, and on Friday will host a community commemoration

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 13, 2009 | 1:14 a.m.

It has been one year since the Tea Fire ignited in the hills above Montecito, and one community that had a harrowing brush with the wildfire will meet Friday in commemoration.

Westmont College saw eight of its buildings destroyed last November in the first few hours of a blaze that raged for days. Of the 230 homes that were destroyed, 15 were Westmont faculty homes, and 62 students, 18 faculty members and nine staff were displaced. The fire also left the renowned Mount Calvary Monastery & Retreat House in ruins.

The Westmont College Student Association will host a community reception from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Voskuyl Prayer Chapel. There will be light refreshments, prayer and worship, and a video and photo display.

In addition to Friday’s event, a rededication ceremony was held Nov. 1 for 14 faculty homes that were destroyed but have now been rebuilt.

The Tea Fire, fueled by gale-force sundowner winds and temperatures in the 90s, started in the area of the Tea Garden above East Mountain Drive.

The blaze also seriously injured two people and scorched 2,000 acres in the Montecito foothills, upper Sycamore Canyon and Rattlesnake Canyon.

A definitive cause of the fire remains unknown.

In the days after the blaze, investigators said they had evidence that 10 young people, nine of whom were SBCC students, were at the fire’s point of origin the night before it started and had lit a bonfire. After a three-month investigation, however, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said it couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the group was responsible. In lieu of criminal charges, prosecutors pursued misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and unlawful building and use of an unauthorized campfire.

In March, two of the defendants entered no-contest pleas; the other eight followed suit in May. All of them except one — who chose jail time to avoid probation — received community service, probation and fines.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 