City of Santa Barbara Seeking Proposals for Block Grants, Human Services Funding

The City of Santa Barbara is soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for fiscal year 2011-12 Community Development Block Grants and Human Services Programs.

The city anticipates new entitlement and reprogrammed CDBG funds in the amount of $1.1 million. It also has allocated $703,256 for the Human Services Program.

There will be a mandatory proposal workshop at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Gebhard Meeting Room at 630 Garden St. To be eligible to apply, a representative of each applicant agency is required to attend the workshop.

Click here to download an application. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Purchasing Office, 310 E. Ortega St. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For information on CDBG and Human Services eligible activities and priorities, call Liz Stotts or Deirdre Randolph at 805.564.5461, or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

