Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:20 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Red Cross CEO Louise Kolbert Resigns

A statement says she plans to spend time with family and pursue volunteer activities

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 12, 2010 | 2:15 p.m.

Louise Kolbert, CEO of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, announced Friday that she has stepped down from her position in the organization, effective Wednesday.

A statement released from the organization said Kolbert stepped down from the post to “spend time with her family and pursue volunteer activities in Santa Barbara County.”

It said the organization’s disaster services and training classes will continue during the leadership transition. A new search for leadership is ongoing.

Board chairman Les Carroll said Julie Jeakle, a five-year director with the Santa Barbara County Chapter, will oversee operations until new leadership is selected.

“Louise has been a key member of the Red Cross both locally and nationally for many years, particularly in the area of disaster preparedness and response,” Carroll said. “She has greatly contributed to making our community — and our nation — better prepared to respond to disasters. We thank Louise for more than 30 years of service with the Red Cross, and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”

The organization, which works to prepare and respond to emergencies, provided services last year locally to more than 30,000 people. In February, Noozhawk talked with Kolbert about the organization and its Haiti efforts. The chapter was set back nearly $250,000 after donations began flooding into Haiti, as the earthquake hit right when the nonprofit organization receives most of its donations for the year.

Kolbert, who has worked with the Red Cross for decades and has seen it all, told Noozhawk the chapter had been struggling in a tough economy anyway, and funds redirected to Haiti “were a double whammy to us,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 