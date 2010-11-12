Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:21 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Discusses Political Redistricting at Bishop Diego High

Daniel Montello's talk comes a week after voters approved the related Proposition 20

By Ashley Snider | November 12, 2010 | 2:05 p.m.

UCSB geography professor Daniel Montello spoke Nov. 9 before several history classes and AP government students at Bishop Diego High School on the subject of political redistricting.

In his talk, Montello gave a brief survey of the types of political districts, pointing out that “choosing district boundaries, even when they are required to be roughly equal in population, still can have a critical influence in determining who gets elected to the Legislature and Congress.”

Through a variety of simplified real-life examples he showed how districts can be designed to “pack” or “split” voters so as to increase the influence of certain groups.

Montello’s talk came a week after voters approved Proposition 20, which extended the purview of the Redistricting Commission to include congressional districts, and after they rejected Proposition 27, which would have abolished the commission.

Montello himself was a candidate for the California Redistricting Commission. He appeared in advance of Geography Awareness Week, Nov. 14-20.

— Ashley Snider, class of 1982, is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Diego High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 