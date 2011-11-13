Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Parolee Arrested in Alleged Chainsaw Theft from Santa Barbara Store

Suspect reportedly told employees he was looking to buy a chainsaw before he ran off with one

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 13, 2011 | 3:40 a.m.

Charles Armstrong
Charles Armstrong

A Santa Barbara parolee was arrested in the alleged theft of a chainsaw from a Milpas Street business Friday.

Santa Barbara police Lt. James Pfleging said an employee of A-OK Mower Shop, 14 N. Milpas St., flagged down two bicycle police officers about 2:30 p.m. Friday. The employee told the officers that witnesses had seen a man run out of the store with a chainsaw after he had entered and said he was looking to buy one.

Pfleging said the chainsaw was found hidden in a hedge near the store and the suspect — later identified as Charles Armstrong, 44 — was located outside a bagel shop down the street.

Police said Armstrong denied the theft and insisted that he had not been inside the business. Officers reviewed the store’s surveillance video and, according to Pfleging, Anderson could be seen taking a chainsaw from the premises.

Armstrong was found to be in possession of prescribed medication without a prescription and it also was determined that he was on parole with prior convictions for felony theft, Pfleging said.

Parole officers were contacted and Armstrong was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of commercial burglary, possession of prescription drugs and a parole violation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 