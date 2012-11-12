BevMo! Opening New Store in Santa Maria with Weekend of Activities

BevMo!, the ultimate neighborhood specialty beverage retailer, will open its newest California store in Santa Maria at 1309 S. Bradley Road, next to Trader Joe’s, at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 16.

As the 130th BevMo! serving California, Arizona and Washington, the new 10,000-square-foot location will feature a selection of more than 1,695 wines, 1,690 spirits, 1,560 beers and hundreds of gourmet food items, cocktail mixers, glassware, bar accessories and more.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our first Santa Maria location, offering expanded selection to the beautiful community nestled between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara,” BevMo! CEO Alan Johnson said. “In classic BevMo! style, we’ll kick off the grand opening with a $50 gift bag giveaway to the first 500 people in line on opening day. Be sure to arrive by 9 a.m. as the gift bags go fast! Bring your family and friends, and join in the neighborhood celebration — and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s a great opportunity to find the perfect wine pairings for your special meal.”

There will be in-store events and demonstrations on opening day and throughout the weekend, including tastings from popular brewers and vineyards like Justin Vineyard & Winery, Robert Hall Winery, Byron Winery, Four Vines, Firestone-Walker Brewing and New Belgium Brewing. In-store demonstrations from major spirit brands such as Skyy Vodka, Patron Tequila and Crown Royal Whiskey will also be available.

Customers will be able to learn from BevMo! experts and partners as they share the latest cocktail trends and celebratory drinks for Thanksgiving festivities!

The new store in Santa Maria will offer gift bags valued at $50 to the first 500 lined up before the store opens at 9 a.m. Each gift bag will include a number of fabulous BevMo! specialty items such as a Go Vino wine glasses, TrueTap Corkscrew, gourmet snacks, MIXT White Chocolate Martini Mixer and a cocktail shaker. Customers are encouraged to invite friends and family to join them that morning to help reach the 500-count goal.

Weekend Activities

Special in-store events and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day, Friday through Sunday. Highlights include tastings, cocktail presentations and delicious food from some of best local, well-known brands, so check out the schedule below and come on in to try something new!

Friday

Tastings/demonstration events include:

9 a.m. to noon — Justin Vineyard & Winery and Firestone-Walker Brewing

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Robert Hall Winery, Telegraph Brewing and Skyy Vodka

4 to 7 p.m. — Michael Pozzan & Dante Wines, New Belgium Brewing and Skinnygirl

Saturday

Tastings/demonstration events include:

9 a.m. to noon — Jack Daniel’s Whiskey

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Byron Winery and Sierra Nevada Brewing

4 to 7 p.m. — Four Vines, Widmer Brewing and Grey Goose Vodka

Sunday

Tastings/demonstration events include:

Noon to 3 p.m. — Testarossa Winery and Baileys Irish Cream

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Gloria Ferrer, Stone Brewing and Patron Tequila

— Kelsey Sherman is a publicist representing BevMo!