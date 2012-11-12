Clergy Association Invites Community to Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

A very special service celebrating many faiths from all around the world will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Sponsored by the Greater Santa Barbara Area Clergy Association, this annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service reflects the variety of faith communities and allows many from a wide spectrum of religious affiliations to gather together and share in giving thanks together.

The Greater Santa Barbara Area Clergy Association includes clergy and religious leaders from more than 100 local faith communities. Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Universalist, Catholic and Protestant traditions will represent elements of the service.

This year’s guest speaker will be Pravrajika Vrajaprana, a writer on Vedanta and the history and growth of the Vedanta Societies.

She is a nun at Vedanta Society of Sarada Convent in Santa Barbara and also a well-known author, speaker and scholar on Hinduism and has given talks at several universities and interfaith gatherings. She was a co-speaker with the 14th Dalai Lama at the Interfaith Conference in San Francisco in 2006.

The Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will feature an Interfaith Choir. In order to allow participation from the greatest number of faith traditions, all worship music in the service will be sung without instrumental accompaniment.

This year the optional offering will go to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. A light reception will follow the service.

The community is invited to join in this inspiring and meaningful celebration. Parking is available behind First United Methodist Church, with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

For more information, call 805.963.3579 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Suzanne McAdams is an administrative assistant for First United Methodist Church.