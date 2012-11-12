MIT Enterprise Forum Hosting Elevator Pitch Competition

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will present its uPitch2012 elevator pitch competition from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the UCSB Corwin Pavilion.

Pre-registration closes Monday night. Click here to pre-register at discounted online rate.

You only get one chance to make a good first impression.

This maxim has special meaning for entrepreneurs seeking funding. Venture capitalists and angel investors are busy people with hectic schedules. They hear hundreds of pitches a month. If and when an entrepreneur gets an audience with an investor, his or her case for why this venture is better than any other must be clear, concise and compelling.

The entrepreneur must have a great “elevator pitch,” named so because it should be delivered in the time it takes a VC to ride an elevator from the lobby to the penthouse, no more than a minute or two. The successful elevator pitch gets an investor’s attention and earns an opportunity to deliver a complete pitch.

Twelve entrepreneurs from the Central Coast will be given the opportunity to deliver a 90-second pitch to the MIT Enterprise Forum audience. Come see some of the Central Coast’s best and brightest try their hands at an elevator pitch.

This is a different kind of MIT Enterprise Forum event. No speeches. No Q&A. We turn the mic over to entrepreneurs to tell their stories.

A judging panel will evaluate the pitches and decide on awards.

Mike Panesis, program manager of the UCSB Technology Management Program, will serve as the moderator.

The cost is $30 for online pre-registration, $40 for general (at door)/walk-ins and $10 for students with ID.

