New Gallery Showcases Work of Santa Barbara Photographers

By Laurie Hoyle for Lumnos Gallery | November 12, 2012 | 3:07 p.m.

Lumnos Gallery, which opened Nov. 1 at the Santa Barbara Frame Shop, is presenting the work of two local photographers in an exhibit titled “Sierra/East & West.”

The show, on view through Nov. 30, features photographs by longtime Santa Barbara-area residents Jeff Jones and Marc Muench.

The exhibit includes images from the Sierra’s forested western slopes to its high country overlooking the Owens Valley. With works encompassing both large panoramic views and small, detailed studies, Muench and Jones reveal the diversity and drama of the Sierra’s singular landscapes while celebrating its enduring spirit.

Jones is known locally, primarily for his Alaskan Arctic work, which was on exhibit at the Museum of Natural History last fall. His images of the Sierra are, like his Arctic work, presented in large scale with an attention to detail that provides viewers with an overarching sense of place and an immediacy of experience.

Muench, who extends his family’s legacy in photography (his father is David Muench and his grandfather was Josef Muench), is highly regarded not only for his exceptional landscape work, but also for his wildlife and outdoor adventure shots.

Lumnos Gallery is located at 1324 State St., Suite J, across from the Arlington Theatre and features contemporary nature photography.

The gallery’s upcoming December exhibit will highlight photography of western wilderness areas, including Santa Barbara’s own backcountry.

For more information, contact Laurie Hoyle of Lumnos Gallery at 805.729.2184 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Laurie Hoyle represents Lumnos Gallery.

