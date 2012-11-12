Connect with Santa Barbara Police Over ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Come join the Santa Barbara Police Department in a great opportunity to get to know some of the officers working in your neighborhoods.

No agendas or guest speakers, just a chance to sit and talk about whatever may concern you.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 3052 De la Vina St.

Hope to see you all there!

For more information, call the BC Unit at 805.897.2407.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.