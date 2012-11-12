Ventura County Community Foundation to Award $1.2 Million in Scholarships

The Ventura County Community Foundation is accepting applications from Ventura County students for more than $1.2 million in scholarships for the 2013-14 school year.

Applying for a scholarship at VCCF is a two-step process that involves an online and a paper component. Applicants must preregister online by 5 p.m. Jan. 9. The deadline to deliver complete application packets to VCCF’s offices is 5 p.m. Jan. 11.

VCCF offers an online tool to help students determine what awards they are eligible for.

“The biggest mistake students can make is focusing on an award they do not meet the criteria for, especially in the instance of financial need,” said Hugh Ralston, VCCF president and CEO. “With this questionnaire, applicants will receive a list of scholarships they are eligible for, saving time and frustration.”

VCCF offers scholarships from more than 100 funds, with criteria ranging from academic interests, to sports participation to talent in the arts.

“Most scholarships are established as permanent endowments at VCCF by donors who want to keep a loved one’s memory alive by making college a reality for a motivated young person,” Ralston said. “Thanks to our success in investing these funds for the long term, we are able to sustain these legacies to help local students follow their dreams.”

With the passage of Proposition 30 last week and the possibility it brings of hiring more teachers, the Ronald Mack Adams Memorial Scholarship is particularly timely for future educators, Ralston said. Established last year in the memory of the Oxnard School District teacher, the award provides graduating language majors the opportunity to apply $1,000 toward a teaching credential program.

Since its founding in 1987, the Ventura County Community Foundation has awarded more than $8.5 million in scholarships and is the local leader in granting financial aid to Ventura County youth.

To start the process, applicants should go online. Click on the link to complete the screening questionnaire, register and apply.

Before Dec. 1, applications should be delivered to the VCCF offices at 1317 Del Norte Road, Suite 150, in Camarillo. After Dec. 1, drop off applications at new VCCF Nonprofit Center, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. in Camarillo.

Click here to view VCCF’s 2013 scholarship guide.

— Hugh Ralston is president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation.