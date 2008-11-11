Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:35 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channels Earns Trio of First-Place Awards

An online news panel from the Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum takes top honors in public-access competition

By Hap Freund | November 11, 2008 | 4:30 p.m.

For the second consecutive year, three programs produced at The Santa Barbara Channels won first-place awards at the annual WAVE Awards competition for public-access stations in California and five other states.

The WAVE (Western Access Video Excellence) award competition acknowledges the best programs produced by professional staff and community volunteers in California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada and New Mexico. The nonprofit Santa Barbara Channels, which runs Channels 17 and 21, had 11 programs selected as finalists in various categories.

Golf Santa Barbara’s half-hour program on the Unity Golf Classic, produced by Dee Hamby, was a winner in the community producer/sports category.

A Santa Barbara Channels staff production that documented The 36th Annual Fiddlers’ Convention won first prize in the performing arts category.

Also winning first place, in the public forum category, was The Santa Barbara Channels-produced “New News in Santa Barbara.” Sponsored by the Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum, the event featured moderator Bob Johnson and speakers Bill Macfadyen, founder and publisher of Noozhawk; Randy Campbell, publisher of the Santa Barbara Independent; Tim Gallagher, former editor and publisher of the Ventura County Star; Jeramy Gordon, publisher of the Santa Barbara Daily Sound; and Peter Sklar, founder of Edhat.com. The panel discussed their strategies, business models and challenges in the Internet-based news world.

It was the second consecutive year that a Channels production earned first place in the public forum category. Last year, the station won for covering a community forum on youth violence at La Casa de la Raza.

Hap Freund is executive director of The Santa Barbara Channels.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 