Bank Grants Women’s Economic Ventures $250,000 Investment Loan

Women’s Economic Ventures of Santa Barbara has received a $250,000 EQ2 loan from Wells Fargo to fund its Small Business Loan Fund, which provides start-up and expansion capital to small businesses that don’t qualify for conventional bank financing.
“Wells Fargo has been a wonderful partner that shares our goal of diversifying and expanding the local economy and creating new jobs by providing capital to small businesses,” said Marsha Bailey, president, CEO and founder of Women’s Economic Ventures and the Small Business Loan Fund.
WEV established its Small Business Loan Fund in 1995 with a grant of $75,000 from the city of Santa Barbara and $225,000 in matching funds from seven local banks. To date, WEV has made about $2.1 million in loans, helping small-business owners succeed with ventures such as construction, photography, fine art gallery, graphic design, transcription services, custom tailor, publishing, oriental medicine/chiropractor, senior assisted living services and more.
“EQ2 investments, especially for small-business loan funds, are not made every day,” said Byron Reed, head of Wells Fargo’s Community Development Group for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Region. “However, we are impressed by WEV and its commitment to providing capital and training for start-up and expansion of micro-enterprises, and their capacity to deliver consistent and solid results.”
Marjorie Wass is a publicist.