Community’s Christmas Tree On Its Way to Downtown Santa Barbara

Join the Downtown Organization as its gift to the community will arrive Monday to be placed on State Street just in time for the holiday season.

The 45-foot Douglas Fir Community Holiday Tree is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is donated by Southern California Edison

Southern California Edison will deliver the tree to downtown Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara’s public works and parks departments for the installation just north of the intersection of Victoria and State streets.

The tree is expected to arrive on State Street at 8 a.m. and be installed between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The official lighting of the tree will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 by the Holiday Prince and Fairy at the beginning of the 56th annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

For more information on the tree or the parade, call the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098, ext. 24.

Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Downtown Organization.