Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:05 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

Coalition Formed to Respond to UCSB Development Plan

By Olivia Uribe | November 13, 2008 | 1:11 p.m.

A coalition of Santa Barbara County organizations has formed the formation of Sustainable University Now. SUN is the product of a series of meetings convened by the Santa Barbara County Action Network to discuss community challenges raised by UCSB’s Draft Long Range Development Plan.

SUN members are committed to encouraging wide community participation in reviewing and responding to the LRDP draft Environmental Impact Report, which is expected to be recirculated soon.

SUN members emphasize that they don’t seek to oppose the university’s future development, but rather to improve it.

“As a recent UCSB grad, I know firsthand what a great asset UCSB is to Santa Barbara County,” said Olivia Uribe, associate director of SB CAN. “Our coalition has been clear that we want to have a collaborative, positive relationship with UCSB.”

SUN’s statement of principles echoes this approach, stressing the importance of careful planning: “Decisions made by and about the university will have far-reaching and long-lasting consequences for residents of the campus, Isla Vista, the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta and throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Richard Flacks, a UCSB research professor of sociology, is serving as interim chair of the SUN Coalition. “We want to make sure that this project is based on principles of sustainability, provides broad social benefits and that the project’s impacts on the area’s housing supply, water resources, traffic and commuting help improve rather than threaten our quality of life,” he said. 

SUN is requesting that local governmental bodies review and comment on the recirculated draft EIR.

Coalition members include the Citizens Planning Association Land Use Committee, the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, the Community Environmental Council, the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Audubon Society, the Santa Barbara County Action Network and the Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, Santa Barbara Group.

Its guiding principles are:

» The LRDP must be based on principles of sustainability, and UCSB should demonstrate leadership in such areas as transportation, protection of natural resources, water, affordable housing, traffic, parking, energy conservation, climate change concerns, recycling, etc. UCSB development should seek to promote and include modern sustainability planning principles.

» Any UCSB growth plans should be warranted by broad social benefits as well as institutional needs. UCSB’s development must be at a level that maintains and enhances the quality of life of its surrounding communities.

» Concerns and effects raised in the draft Environmental Impact Report should be addressed fully, openly and inclusively, providing specific mitigations, timetables and detailed planning as part of the final plan.

» The final LRDP will benefit from and should be the result of substantial community involvement and local public hearings and meetings on the proposed EIR. UCSB should seek participation from all South Coast jurisdictions and constituencies, including, but not limited to, the city of Goleta, the city and county of Santa Barbara, agencies such as the Isla Vista Redevelopment Agency, the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, the Goleta Water District, the Goleta West Sanitary District, the Goleta Sanitary District, neighborhood associations and residents.

Olivia Uribe is associate director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 