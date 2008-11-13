David Ross Named American Red Cross Chapter’s VOAD Coordinator
He is in the process of joining the Santa Barbara County chapter's disaster action team.
By Marjorie Wass | November 13, 2008 | 2:09 p.m.
The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter welcomes David Ross as the new VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) coordinator.
David Ross
Ross attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., where he received a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies.
As part of his course work, Ross studied abroad for a semester in Tanzania. After graduating, Ross worked for a local solar power company and volunteered with the National Parks Service in New Mexico.
He eventually returned to Tanzania as project manager for a conservation project working for the German Technical Agency for Cooperation.
Ross is in the process of joining an American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter disaster action team.
Marjorie Wass is a publicist.
