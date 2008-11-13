Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:56 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Group’s Past Chairmen SCORE Highly for Work on Behalf of Business

Jerry Harter, Silvio DiLoreto and the local chapter of SCORE have helped pave the way for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

By George Rusznak | November 13, 2008 | 5:44 p.m.

Article Image
Santa Barbara City Council member Das Williams presents Jerry Harter, left, with a proclamation recognizing his work for the Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE. (George Rusznak / SCORE photo)

Jerry Harter and Silvio DiLoreto, past chairmen of the Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE, were honored recently at a luncheon at the University Club. In addition to currently active counselors, several former officers of the chapter and other distinguished guests were in attendance.

Article Image
Silvio DiLoreto also was honored with a proclamation. (George Rusznak / SCORE photo)
SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business, with more than 10,000 volunteers nationwide, is a resource arm of the Small Business Administration. The organization has been a Santa Barbara fixture for many years, offering seminars and workshops and providing individual, confidential, free counseling and mentoring to nearly 1,000 local entrepreneurs and small-business owners annually.

Harter is the immediate past chairman (2004-08) and has been involved with SCORE since 1993. In addition, he was the founding president of the Santa Barbara Jewish Federation, a national commissioner of the Anti-Defamation League and past president of the B’nai B’rith Lodge.

DiLoreto, a well-known Santa Barbaran, was chairman of SCORE from 2001-03. He was an active Realtor for many years, chaired the Association of Realtors, has taught adult education for more than 50 years, is active in many community and philanthropic organizations and has received countless awards for his valuable services.

“Jerry and Silvio have both served SCORE for many years and have been instrumental in sustaining and growing the organization,” Chairman George Rusznak said. “There are many business people in our community whose success has been helped immeasurably by these two unselfish individuals and the organization they helped to build and to which they provided such exemplary leadership.”

Rusznak was joined by City Council member Das Williams, who presented a proclamation to each honoree on behalf of the City Council and Mayor Marty Blum confirming the crucial importance of entrepreneurs and small businesses to the local economy by creating jobs and by adding to its diversity and vitality.

The presenters commented on the increased need for the kind of support SCORE represents, particularly in difficult economic times, and Rusznak emphasized SCORE’s need for several highly qualified and motivated individuals, to increase its ability to respond to the needs of the community. In response, and in closing, the honorees confirmed their continuing commitment to the organization.

Small businesses or entrepreneurs desiring counseling or mentoring, or individuals interested in volunteering are invited to contact SCORE by calling 805.563.0084 or visiting www.santabarbarascore.org.

George Rusznak is chairman of the Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE.

