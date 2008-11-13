SBCC, UCSB Team Up for ‘Ask Me About Sudan’ Outreach Effort

Santa Barbara City College intercultural communications students have joined with their fellow UCSB students to sponsor a campus- and community-wide awareness and advocacy campaign for humanitarian relief efforts in Darfur and South Sudan.

“Ask Me About Sudan,” which will run through Nov. 24, features a number of outreach efforts on the part of the student-led coalition:

» Now through Nov. 24: SBCC Luria Library display, “Tents for Hope.”

» Tuesday through Nov. 20: “Shop for Peace Marketplace” on SBCC West Campus walkway (vendor space available).

» Wednesday: Video of “Darfur Now” at 6 p.m. in SBCC’s Physical Science Building, Room 101 on East Campus.

» Nov. 23: Run for Sudan, Shoreline Park at noon (click here to sign up).

» Nov. 24: closing presentation, “Sudan: Hear the Voices of the Voiceless,” at 7 p.m. at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion featuring Nyoul Tong, Sudanese refugee and war child, and Adam Sterling of the Washington, D.C.-based Genocide Intervention Network.

The community is invited to attend any of the events and may make cash contributions, donate a product or service or sponsor/participate as a vendor at the Nov. 18-20 marketplace. For more information, contact Tina Kistler, SBBC associate professor of communications, at [email protected] or 805.965.0581, ext. 2571.

Joan Galvan is Santa Barbara City College‘s public information officer.