Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:08 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

SBCC, UCSB Team Up for ‘Ask Me About Sudan’ Outreach Effort

By Joan Galvan | November 13, 2008 | 11:20 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College intercultural communications students have joined with their fellow UCSB students to sponsor a campus- and community-wide awareness and advocacy campaign for humanitarian relief efforts in Darfur and South Sudan.

“Ask Me About Sudan,” which will run through Nov. 24, features a number of outreach efforts on the part of the student-led coalition:

» Now through Nov. 24: SBCC Luria Library display, “Tents for Hope.”

» Tuesday through Nov. 20: “Shop for Peace Marketplace” on SBCC West Campus walkway (vendor space available).

» Wednesday: Video of “Darfur Now” at 6 p.m. in SBCC’s Physical Science Building, Room 101 on East Campus.

» Nov. 23: Run for Sudan, Shoreline Park at noon (click here to sign up).

» Nov. 24: closing presentation, “Sudan: Hear the Voices of the Voiceless,” at 7 p.m. at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion featuring Nyoul Tong, Sudanese refugee and war child, and Adam Sterling of the Washington, D.C.-based Genocide Intervention Network.

The community is invited to attend any of the events and may make cash contributions, donate a product or service or sponsor/participate as a vendor at the Nov. 18-20 marketplace. For more information, contact Tina Kistler, SBBC associate professor of communications, at [email protected] or 805.965.0581, ext. 2571.

Joan Galvan is Santa Barbara City College‘s public information officer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 