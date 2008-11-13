Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:10 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

Three Stabbed in Apparent Gang-Related Fight

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | November 13, 2008 | 10:48 a.m.

At 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 300 block of West Valerio Street on a call of a stabbing. Minutes later, officers received a call of a second stabbing victim at 300 block of West Arrellaga St.

An 18-year-old Hispanic male suspect was traveling northbound on Bath Street near Micheltorena Street in a white Toyota Tundra. The suspect was accompanied by an unknown number of individuals. The suspect saw a 17-year-old Hispanic male juvenile on Bath Street near the intersection of Bath and Arrellaga streets.

The vehicle stopped and the suspect accompanied by another male confronted the 17-year-old. The suspect asked the 17-year-old where he was from. He claimed from a rival gang and a fight ensued.

During the fight, a 15-year-old male juvenile was walking in the area, saw the fight and went to the aid of his 17-year-old friend. At that time, the 17-year-old ran away suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. The 15-year-old was left fighting the suspect and an additional subject.

During the fight, the 15-year-old suffered several superficial stab wounds. He produced his own knife and stabbed the suspect in the ear and neck area. The suspect suffered a laceration to his neck and the loss of a portion of his ear.

The vehicle and the individual who aided the suspect in the fight were not located at the scene and are still outstanding. The suspect and two juveniles injured in the fight were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and were treated and admitted for non-life-threatening wounds.

The incident is considered gang related. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing, and authorities ask the public to call in if they have information on this incident.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 