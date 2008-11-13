Toys 4 Tots Program Needs Help Spreading Holiday Cheer
By City of Santa Barbara | November 13, 2008 | 1:31 p.m.
The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the annual Toys 4 Tots collection program.
This year, there are children in the community who won’t know the simple joy of opening one gift this season. You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys and dropping them off at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.
Toys can be dropped off until Dec. 17. The Toys 4 Tots box will be picked up Dec. 18.
For more information, call Linda Gunther in the city administrators office at 805.564.5301 or Starla Lago in the city clerks office at 805.564.5309.
