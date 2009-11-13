Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Opera Santa Barbara Calls In ‘Pirates of Penzance’

Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta comes to the Lobero on Sunday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 13, 2009 | 7:18 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara has concocted a delicious family treat to brighten the darkening days of November, a special one-hour production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s madcap operetta The Pirates of Penzance, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lobero Theatre.

Field Marshal Lord Wolseley, the very model of a modern major-general
Field Marshal Lord Wolseley, “the very model of a modern major-general.”

Pirates stars Paul Sahuc as the Pirate King, Ani Maldijian as Mabel, Matthew Edwardsen as Frederick, J. R. Calvert as the Major General and Victoria Hart as Ruth. Robert Ashens will conduct and direct the musical numbers; Miller James will direct the stage action. The sets come from the Eugene Opera in Oregon, the costumes from the Theatre Company of Upland. Leigh Allen designed the lighting.

The “operas” of Gilbert and Sullivan provide overwhelming support for the hypothesis that the road to timelessness and universal appeal is through the time-rooted and the specific detail. Patience has delighted millions who never knew that the work is a satire of Oscar Wilde and the Aesthetic Movement in 1880s England.

Similarly, almost no one laughing and humming along with Pirates has any idea — nor, needs to have — that the character of Major-General Stanley, who sings one of the most memorable songs in the show, is based pretty closely on that of one of the most famous and decorated British soldiers of the 19th century, Field Marshal Garnet Joseph Wolseley, 1st Viscount Wolseley KP GCB OM GCMG VD PC (1833-1913), whose very name became a synonym for efficiency (“I am the very model of a modern major-general / I’ve information vegetable, animal and mineral / I know the kings of England, and I quote the fights historical / from Marathon to Waterloo, in order categorical”).

Gilbert packed his works with veiled and not-so-veiled references to events and personages of his own time, and it is those clever details of current people and events that give the shows their edge and keep them alive. He was a genius of a lyricist, as Arthur Sullivan was a great composer, whose Irish Symphony in E Minor knocked George Bernard Shaw right out in the days when he was writing music criticism.

I won’t bother you with a rehash of the absurdities of the plot; better you should find and savor them one at a time yourself. It mainly concerns an innocent young man whose apprenticeship is to end on his 21st birthday — which means, since he was born on Feb. 29, that he has 63 years to go. His girlfriend promises to wait for him.

The Pirates of Penzance is free for children age 12 or younger and $18 for adults. To order tickets, call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 