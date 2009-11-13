Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

Home Builders Association Hosts 3-Day Blood Drive

Donors can contribute to the cause Tuesday through Thursday next week

By Jerry Bunin | November 13, 2009 | 6:00 p.m.

The Home Builders Association of the Central Coast is hosting a three-day blood drive next week in honor of family and friends diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma.

“Nearly 5 million Americans need blood transfusions annually,” said Liz Moody, chairwoman of the association’s public affairs committee. “Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. And a single pint of donated blood can save three lives, but only 10 percent of eligible donors actually give blood.”

To help make it easier to give, the association and United Blood Services will welcome potential donors from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following days and locations:

» Tuesday at Cannon in San Luis Obispo, 1050 Southwood Drive

» Wednesday at Celebration in Santa Maria, Miller Street and Inger Drive (southwest corner)

» Thursday at River Oaks in Paso Robles, 2727 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles (off Highway 46 East)

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Moody at 805.704.7912.

— Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director for the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.

