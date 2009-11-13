Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Residents Can Now Get Free Emergency Alerts

New Montecito Fire Department service delivers advisories by text message, e-mail and Web

By Geri Ventura | November 13, 2009 | 2:45 p.m.

After experiencing two devastating fires in the past year — the Tea Fire and Jesusita Fire — the Montecito Fire Protection District has taken input from the community underscoring the fact that providing timely, accurate information is critical during emergencies.

In an effort to increase access to such critical information, the Montecito Fire Protection District is now utilizing Nixle to disseminate Emergency Alerts and other community information.

Nixle’s Municipal Wire lets residents subscribe to the service for free, and delivers trustworthy and important public safety and community event notifications immediately by text message, e-mail and the Web.

Other local agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services and the Santa Barbara Police Department, also are set up to utilize Nixle notification services.

Click here to subscribe to the free service on the district’s Web site.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 