Sotheby’s International Realty Lists El Capitan Ranch

The estate, listed at $12.5 million, boasts 17 residences and 200-acre grounds

By Greg Tice | November 13, 2009 | 12:59 p.m.

The historically significant El Capitan Ranch, which was originally part of a 1769 land grant from King Charles III of Spain, is the exclusive listing of Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., executives of the real estate brokerage firm announced Thursday.

Sotheby’s International Realty said that El Capitan Ranch, located on the Pacific Coast just over the mountains from the Santa Ynez Valley, is listed for $12.5 million. Boasting 17 residences and nestled just below the mountains, the ranch has 200 acres with a 3,000-acre land lease, polo fields, dressage arenas, hunter jumper fields, and cross-country trails facing the ocean.

“This property not only offers the luxury of serenity and breathtaking views, but can offer a multitude of business opportunities,” Sotheby’s listing agent Kristen Johnston said.

Beyond the main living quarters, the estate’s 200-acre grounds offer sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. The rolling vistas include fields of wild poppies, lavender, beautiful white-fenced pastures and olive trees to accentuate the property’s contours. The European-style farm has riding trails leading up into 3,000 acres of gorgeous mountains with ocean views.

A unique blending of history, ranch lifestyle and coastal magnificence combine in the extraordinary property.

— Greg Tice is a senior vice president for Sotheby’s International Realty.

