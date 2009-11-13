Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Two New Employees Join Senior Planning Services

Ginny Reis is a geriatric care manager, and Cindi Thompson serves as an administrative assistant

By Barbara Burger | November 13, 2009 | 1:14 p.m.

Article Image
Ginny Reis

Two new employees have started working at Senior Planning Services, a locally owned business providing Santa Barbara County residents with geriatric care management, in-home care, specialized dementia care and fiduciary services.

Ginny Reis has joined Senior Planning Services as a geriatric care manager.

She graduated from John F. Kennedy University in Orinda with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in counseling psychology.

She had a private practice in the Bay area before moving to Santa Barbara in 2000. Her previous experience has been with alcohol, drug and mental health services working with the chronic severe mentally ill population.

Reis also has worked at the Pacific Pride Foundation as the director of client services. She is a member of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists on a state and local level. 

Cindi Thompson has joined Senior Planning Services as an administrative assistant.

Cindi Thompson
Cindi Thompson

She previously worked with the Alzheimer’s Association of the Central Coast and the Area Agency on Aging, bringing with her an understanding of dementia care and knowledge of resources for the elderly.

Senior Planning Services is celebrating its 20th year of operation.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.

 
