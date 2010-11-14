Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Plans Trip to Switzerland

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will be heading to Switzerland in May on an international business exchange trip that will combine a visit to the world’s most famous financial capital with sightseeing among the country’s majestic beauty and grandeur.

“This is one of the most highly valued business related trips currently being offered to our members, their guests and the general public along the South Coast,” said Lynda Lang, the chamber’s president and CEO.

The trip, May 10-17, includes all air and land transportation; six nights at the five-star Fairmont Montreux Palace; tours to Geneva, Zermatt, Interlaken and the Swiss business capital of Bern; a train ride to Gstaad and Gruyeres; and a two-country tour to France and Italy. The cost is $2,999 per person for a double, with a $700 single supplement.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.