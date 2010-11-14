Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:06 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Community Buys In to Annual Art Walk for Kids/Adults Showcase

Artists ring up sales in fundraiser for program providing art lessons for special needs youth and adults

By Eri Arai, Noozhawk Intern | November 14, 2010 | 2:33 a.m.

Artists from Art Walk for Kids/Adults showed and sold lots of art work Saturday at their annual show, held at Caron Miller’s studio.

The art show is a fundraising event for the 10-year-old nonprofit organization.

“Oh, I love it; it’s colorful and happy,” said Kerrie Kilpatrick-Weinberg, founder of Art Walk for Kids/Adults. “It’s a great way for my students to see their work sell.”

Art Walk for Kids/Adults has been providing art classes for special needs, autistic, developmentally disabled and at-risk children and adults since 2000.

“I love the cause,” said Miller, a clothing designer who has been supporting the show for about five years and hosted Saturday’s event. “I love when people come out and support and make purchases.”

Art Walk for Kids/Adults receives 25 percent of the sales, which covers the students’ canvases and other equipment. The artists get 50 percent of their art sales.

In addition to the students’ art pieces, The Grapeseed Co. sold lotions, Helen Heisling Designs offered silver accessories, Hot Cherry Pit Pillows were available, and jewelry from Sally Terrell was on sale.

“I love doing it because it takes my artistic impression, and it’s really cool,” said Erica Miller, a student/artist from Art Walk for Kids/Adults. “I’m happy that some of my art pieces are being shown here.”

Erica Miller has been learning with good teachers in the Art Walk classes for several years, she told Noozhawk.

“My teachers taught me a lot about art and how to do my own impression on things,” she said.

The art show had a crowd of people throughout the day and many art pieces by students were sold. Artists proudly posed for pictures with the buyers of their work.

“It’s great for self-esteem,” Kilpatrick-Weinberg said. “And we become like an extended family here.”

Noozhawk intern Eri Arai is a journalism student at SBCC.

