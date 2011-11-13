Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Cameron Smyth to be Honored by Chambers of Commerce Alliance

Legislator to be recognized for work in Sacramento on behalf of businesses in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

By Brendan Huffman for the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties | November 13, 2011 | 3:26 p.m.

Assemblyman Cameron Smyth, R-Santa Clarita, will be honored as the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties’ Lawmaker of the Year at the organization’s annual meeting Dec. 9 in Carpinteria.

Marty Wilson, vice president of public affairs for the California Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker at the luncheon, which is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rincon Beach Club & Catering, 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

Waste Management is sponsoring the event.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person or $200 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. RSVP to Chamber Alliance executive director Brendan Huffman at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.263.4600 by Dec. 5. Space is limited. Refunds are not available after Dec. 7.

Click here for more information on the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties. Connect with the Chamber Alliance on Facebook.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.

