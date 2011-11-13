Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Audition Applications Available for Carpinteria Rotary Club’s 3rd Annual Talent Show

Community's popular talent show will have two performances on Feb. 18

By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | November 13, 2011 | 5:01 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria will present its Third Annual Talent Show on Feb. 18 at Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theatre. The deadline to apply to audition for the show is Nov. 28.

Click here for a tryout application or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Applications are also available at the Carpinteria branches of Montecito Bank & Trust, 1023 Casitas Pass Road, and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 5420 Carpinteria Ave., as well as Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, 5050 Carpinteria Ave.

The always popular talent show will have two performances, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 18, at the Plaza Playhouse Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. Tickets go on sale Jan. 1, 2012. Call 805.684.6438 for more information.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Carpinteria or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

