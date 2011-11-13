Transport Boat Breakdown Forces Cancellation of USS Milius Tours on Sunday

Officials not sure whether vessel can be returned to service in time for Monday's public visits to the guided-missile destroyer

To the disappointment of visitors, several public tours to the USS Milius (DDG 69) were canceled Sunday afternoon when one of the two ferrying tenders broke down.

Visitors, some of whom drove hours to get to Santa Barbara’s Sea Landing, were greeted by the bad news when they arrived. Some waited for hours in hopes of going out to the guided-missile destroyer, which dropped anchor off Santa Barbara on Thursday and is scheduled to depart Tuesday.

The crews decided to work later than 2:15 p.m. Sunday in an effort to get as many visitors out to the ship as they could with one tender, but the rest of Sunday’s tours were canceled. Milius crew members were still being ferried back and forth from the ship.

Monday’s tours have just as many reservations and officials said Sunday afternoon that it was unclear if the second transport vessel will be working by then.

The Milius is an Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS guided-missile destroyer with a crew of 281.

