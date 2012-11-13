Air Quality Watch Issued for North Santa Barbara County

An air-quality watch was issued Tuesday for northern Santa Barbara County, as smoke from a prescribed burn continued to drift over the region.

The smoke was coming from the Coon Creek Fire burning in Montaña de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo County.

An air quality watch is issued when there is potential for poor air quality in some areas of the county.

“Smoke from the fire affected northern Santa Barbara County yesterday in the evening, and the air monitoring stations in Santa Maria and Lompoc recorded elevated levels of particles,” according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Tuesday.

“Weather conditions may be similar today in the late afternoon and early evening, and winds could move smoke into northern Santa Barbara County, potentially affecting the areas of Guadalupe, Lompoc, Orcutt, and Santa Maria in particular.”

The blaze started out as a 430-acre prescribed burn but jumped containment lines Monday, and had charred an additional 100 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air,” officials said. “If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health care provider.”?

Click here for more information, and 805.961.8802 for recorded advisory updates.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .