Local Artisans to Set Up Shop for Botanic Garden’s Holiday Marketplace

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden proudly presents the 19th Annual Holiday Marketplace generously sponsored by Perry Ford of Santa Barbara from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-18.

Come shop in this beautiful outdoor setting as the garden’s courtyard is transformed into a veritable Santa’s workshop.

Featuring more than 30 local artisans — many using repurposed, natural or nature-inspired materials — this event provides a vast array of gift choices and decorative items. From hand-thrown ceramics to one-of-a-kind jewelry to custom-sewn textiles to adorable items for children, the Holiday Marketplace is one-stop shopping for even the most difficult-to-buy-for person on your holiday list.

From fine art to folk art, there will be delightful stocking stuffers, succulent wreaths, herbal products, locally-produced olive oil and honey, scented soaps and candles and much, much more. This event would not be complete without the offerings of the ever-popular Garden Guild crafters and their uniquely whimsical pieces lovingly created using all-natural materials.

“We really look forward to hosting this lovely event each year,” said Gail Milliken, Garden Shop manager and coordinator of the Holiday Marketplace. “It truly does bring the community together to support these local artists and their inspired creations. By holding the marketplace in the gorgeous courtyard setting of the garden, it is our intention to provide a relaxed and enjoyable shopping experience for our guest — free from the hustle and bustle that the holiday season tends to bring.”

In addition to the vendor booths, the Garden Growers Nursery will have unusual plant surprises and the Garden Shop will feature fun, new items and special offers as well. Perry Ford of Santa Barbara will have a number of environmentally-efficient vehicles on display including the all-new 2013 Ford C-MAX ENERGI Plug-In Hybrid and the Ford C-MAX Hybrid.

Santa will be on hand to pose for photos, warm beverages will be available for a suggested donation, and raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 each or five for $20, and prizes include restaurant gift cards, gift baskets, books and jewelry. To complete this extraordinary shopping experience music will be provided by Jim Clark (ukulele/singer, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), Jamey Geston (acoustic pop/blues, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday) and Agile Strum (acoustic pop duo, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday).

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara. As attendance is limited by a conditional use permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time. Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation via MTD’s bus No. 22 on the weekends.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.