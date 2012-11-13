Fallen Crane Blocks Highway 101 Near Salinas Street

A traffic accident involving a large crane backed up traffic late Tuesday afternoon on northbound Highway 101 north of the Salinas Street off-ramp.
Crews with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department were called to the scene.
The California Highway Patrol reported that a large crane jack-knifed, blocking the slow lane.
Officials expected the lane to be shut down for at least an hour, until they could right the crane and move it.
No injuries were reported.
Traffic was reportedly backed up well into Montecito.
