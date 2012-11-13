Gerald Carpenter: UCSB CREATE Concert to Travel ‘Sound Paths’

The UCSB Center for Research in Electronic Art Technology (CREATE) will offer a concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building).

The concert, under the rubric “Sound Paths,” will feature special guest composer Martino Traversa. Also featured will be a performance by the CREATE Ensemble, under the direction of Matthew Wright, and a new work by UCSB music alumnus Dr. Ron Sedgwick.

Professor JoAnn Kuchera Morin is the founder and director of CREATE (1986), Curtis Roads is associate director and Matthew Wright is research director.

Traversa, a professor at the University of Parma, is a graduate of the Accademia di Alto Perfezionamento/Academy of High Accomplishment in Pescara, Italy, and he studied at Salzburg’s Mozarteum, Stanford University’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, and with the eminent composer Luigi Nono (1924-90).

In the last year of Nono’s life, he was instrumental in enabling Traversa to found and manage the Ensemble Edgard Varèse. The following year, Traversa launched Traiettorie, an international festival of modern and contemporary music. In 1999, Traversa founded the Prometeo Foundation, a resident laboratory of cultural activities related to physics, art and philosophy.

Traversa’s music, what I’ve heard of it, is rather pleasing stuff — obviously showing the influence of his mentor, Nono, and of the great Varèse, but also (no doubt some will object to this characterization) partaking of something of the spirit of minimalism, with its repeated figures and uniform textures.

Tickets to this concert are $15 for the general public, $7 for students and $5 for music majors, and will be available at the door before the concert.

